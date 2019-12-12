US Tests Land-Based Intermediate-Range Missile Previously Banned Under INF Treaty- Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California, a public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik on Thursday.

The type of missile tested was banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched ballistic missile at approximately 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time today from Vandenberg Air Force Base," the officer said.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the then Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after it formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

On Sunday, United States conducted a test of a ground-launched cruise missile to collect data for the development of future intermediate-range capabilities after the country withdrew from the INF Treaty.

The Defense Department said in a release on Monday that the missile accurately hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Russia is ready to refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles as long as the United States reciprocates.