US Tests Unarmed Nuclear-Capable Minuteman III Missile - Air Force Global Strike Command

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

The United States fired an unarmed Minuteman III missile in a test to ensure reliability of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) until the weapon is eventually replaced by the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), the Air Force Global Strike Command announced in press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States fired an unarmed Minuteman III missile in a test to ensure reliability of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) until the weapon is eventually replaced by the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), the Air Force Global Strike Command announced in press release on Monday.

"A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen ... launched an unarmed Minuiteman II intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 12:33 a.m. Pacific Time Feb. 5 from Vandenberg Air Force Base," the statement said.�

Air Force Global Strike Command also tweeted videos of the launch.

The ICBM's reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, the Air Force said in the press release.

Periodic test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent, the release added. Test launches are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.

The US recently designated Vandenberg as the operational command center for the US Space Force, which is slated to become the sixth branch of the armed forces.

