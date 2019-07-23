UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Thai Negotiators Hold Talks On Pork Market Access - Trade Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:10 AM

US, Thai Negotiators Hold Talks on Pork Market Access - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) American and Thai negotiators met to discuss concerns over pork market access and workers' rights, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said.

"The United States and Thailand met today under the U.S.-Thailand Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) to discuss the bilateral trade relationship, including the importance of Thailand taking action to reduce the U.S. trade in goods deficit and address the pressing trade concerns at the heart of the ongoing Generalized System of Preferences reviews of pork market access and worker rights in Thailand," the USTR said in a statement on Monday.

The United States also raised issues related to agriculture, customs, intellectual property protection and enforcement, and labor, according to the statement.

Trade ties between the two countries date back to the 1833 US-Thailand Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations, the release added. Thailand is the United States' 20th largest goods trading partner with $44.5 billion in total two-way trade in 2018. The US trade deficit with Thailand in 2018 was $19.3 billion.

Related Topics

Thailand Agriculture United States 2018 Market Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

5 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

5 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

5 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

5 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

5 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.