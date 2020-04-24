UrduPoint.com
US Thanks Egypt For Planeload Of Medical Supplies To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:35 PM

The United States is thankful for Egypt's shipment of medical supplies and personal protective equipment to help the US government counter the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The United States is thankful for Egypt's shipment of medical supplies and personal protective equipment to help the US government counter the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday.

"The United States extends its sincere gratitude to President [Abdel Fatah al-Sissi] and the Egyptian people for generously providing PPE & medical supplies to the American people," the White House National Security Council said via Twitter.

The national Security Council posted pictures of an Egyptian C-130 military cargo plane unloading multiple boxes labeled "From the Egyptian People to the American People" in English and in Arabic.

The cargo delivered on Tuesday includes anesthesia drugs and antibiotics as well as body bags, masks and testing swabs, according to media reports.

