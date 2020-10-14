UrduPoint.com
US Thanks Oman, Saudi Leaders For Help Freeing 2 American Hostages In Yemen

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Thanks Oman, Saudi Leaders for Help Freeing 2 American Hostages in Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The White House credited the king of Saudi Arabia and the Sultan of Oman for arranging the release of two Americans held by Houthi rebels in Yemen and for repatriating the remains of a third US captive, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"We extend our sincerest thanks to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and King Salman of Saudi Arabia for their efforts to secure the release of our citizens," O'Brien said via Twitter.

O'Brien welcomed the release US citizens Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada from Houthi custody and sent condolences to the family of Bilal Fateen.

O'Brien noted that the Trump administration has brought back to the United States more than 50 hostages and detainees from 22 countries.

A Royal Oman Air Force plane with the US hostages and the remains of a third American left the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa hours after the arrival of more than 200 hundred militants who had been stranded in Oman, according to media reports.

