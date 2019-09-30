US Thanks Russia, Turkey for Efforts to Launch Syrian Constitutional Committee - Craft

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The United States is grateful to its partners in the so-called small group as well as to Turkey and Russia for their efforts to help launch the Syrian Constitutional Committee, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Monday.

"I also want to thank our partners in the small group - Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom - as well as Turkey and Russia, for helping us to take this encouraging step," Craft told the UN Security Council.

Craft also extended gratitude to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen for his personal commitment in helping launch the Constitutional Committee.

The US ambassador urged the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad and its allies to refrain from using forming of the Constitutional Committee as a pretext to hinder a peaceful political settlement in the country.

"The Assad regime and its allies must not use the launch of the Constitutional Committee as the pretext to stall the political process and pursue a military solution to the conflict," Craft said.

Earlier on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Syrian Constitutional Committee has been established and its goal will be to secure a peaceful political settlement in Syria.

Guterres distributed a letter to the UN Security Council on Saturday prepared by the Special Envoy's office the terms of reference and core rules for procedure of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. The document said the Constitutional Committee would hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

The United States and its allies have been present in Syria since 2014 with a proclaimed goal to fight the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) but without a United Nations mandate and without the approval of the Syrian government.

The US coalition has fought the Islamic State, but has also been attacking military sites that belong to the Syrian government and has supported armed opposition and extremist groups.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.