US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Fauci

Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:54 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :In a dramatic about-turn, the new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member.

"The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.

