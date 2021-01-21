US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Fauci

In a dramatic about-turn, the new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :In a dramatic about-turn, the new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member.

"The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.