US Thinking Through How To Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The United States is considering how to assist Ukraine following extensive damage to its energy infrastructure by Russian air attacks, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"We're certainly aware that there have been extreme damages to their electrical grid and infrastructure, and that's something that we're thinking through in terms of what we can provide them," Singh said during a press briefing.

Ukraine is headed into a "tough, cold winter," prompting the US to provide boots, gloves and hats, Singh said. The US continues to assess what Ukraine needs, Singh also said.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that approximately 10 million people in the country were without power following a series of Russian strikes on infrastructure. The Russian strikes came in response to the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow blames on Kiev.

Ukraine has warned Western backers that it does not have enough components to restore heating and electricity supplies, US media reported last week, citing officials familiar with the matter.

NATO is not expecting any large-scale operations in Ukraine until the spring, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana also said last week.

