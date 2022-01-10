US Thinks No Country Has Veto Over Another About Joining NATO - Sherman

The United States does not make decisions for other countries and does not think any country in the world has a veto over another state's decision to join NATO, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States does not make decisions for other countries and does not think any country in the world has a veto over another state's decision to join NATO, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"We do not make decisions for other countries. We will not agree that any country should have a veto over any other country when it comes to being part of the NATO alliance. NATO has its own processes for that," Sherman said during a press briefing following bilateral talks with Russia in Geneva, Switzerland.