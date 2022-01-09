US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the issue of missiles placement in Ukraine at the upcoming talks in Geneva and considers progress on the matter possible, a senior US administration official said Saturday.

"I also want to say a word or two about what those potentially overlapping areas are. There have been some erroneous reports on this.

In our view, and all this will be tested in the room starting tomorrow. They include missiles, starting in Ukraine," the official said.

He noted that Russia claims it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine, and that the Biden administration has no intention of doing that.

"So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," he added.