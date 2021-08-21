UrduPoint.com

US Thinks Taliban Might Do Things In Exchange For Being Taken Off Terror List - State Dept

US Thinks Taliban Might Do Things in Exchange for Being Taken Off Terror List - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The United States may utilize the placement of the Taliban (banned in Russia) on its Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list as an incentive to protect basic human rights in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

"The Taliban right now is a specially designated global terrorist group, they're on the SDGT designation list. That is one tool. It's both a stick and a carrot, a potential inducement to induce the Taliban to uphold those basic international norms, the basic rights of its people," Price said during a press briefing on Friday.

