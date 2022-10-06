UrduPoint.com

US Thinks Ukraine Authorized Car Bomb Assassination Of Russia's Darya Dugina - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 12:04 AM

US intelligence services believe that the Ukrainian government authorized the car bomb assassination of Russian civilian journalist Darya Dugina in August, the New York Times reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) US intelligence services believe that the Ukrainian government authorized the car bomb assassination of Russian civilian journalist Darya Dugina in August, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

An assessment pointing toward Ukrainian responsibility for the attack was circulated within the US government last week, the report said, citing officials with knowledge of the situation.

The United States was not involved in the attack and was not aware of the assassination ahead of time, the report said. The US would have opposed the attack if consulted, the report also said.

US officials admonished their Ukrainian counterparts for lack of engagement following the assassination, the report added.

The United States has been frustrated by a perceived lack of transparency by Ukraine about its covert plans, particularly those set to take place on Russian soil, the report said.

Dugina, daughter of prominent political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on August 20 in a car bomb attack after leaving an event where her father was also present. Some US officials have suspected that Alexander Dugin was the intended target of the assassination, the report added.

Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was accused as a suspect in the attack by Russia's Federal Security Service, who claim she entered Russia using a fake passport and then left the country through Estonia after the operation.

