US Threatens European Allies With New 25% Auto Tariffs to Force Pressure on Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United States has warned it will put a 25 percent tariff on all auto imports from the European Union if the United Kingdom, France and Germany do not accuse Iran of allegedly breaking its 2015 nuclear agreement, the US media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the three European Union nations warned Iran of its alleged violations of the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The warning came just days after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 25 percent auto tariffs on European Union car exports to the United States if the three countries do not put pressure on Iran, the Washington Post reported.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany activated the JCPOA's dispute mechanism on Tuesday - a step that could lead to the re-imposition of United Nations economic sanctions on Iran.

However, the report also acknowledged that the three European nations - all of which are signatories to the JCPOA - had already indicated for several weeks that they would activate the dispute mechanism procedures.

The report cited five European Union officials speaking on condition of anonymity as its sources.