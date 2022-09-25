US Threatens Russia With 'Catastrophic' Consequences for Using Nukes in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The White House has warned Russia that there will be catastrophic consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Moscow would accept any outcome of referendums in Donbas and Russia-held territories and would spare no means to defend its territorial integrity.

Sullivan told ABC on Sunday that the White House had taken Putin's warning seriously.

"We have communicated directly and privately to the Russians at very high levels that there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia if they use nuclear weapons in Ukraine," he said.

The White House official claimed Russia understood well what it would face "if they went down that dark road." He added that the US was planning for every contingency and would respond decisively to Russia.