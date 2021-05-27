US threatens sanctions after Mali president, PM detained

The United States on Wednesday said it was considering sanctions against politicians and military leaders in Mali who endanger the country's planned return to civilian rule after the president and prime minister were detained

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The United States on Wednesday said it was considering sanctions against politicians and military leaders in Mali who endanger the country's planned return to civilian rule after the president and prime minister were detained.

Interim president Bah Ndaw and prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned Wednesday after being stripped of their powers. They were being held at a military base in what appeared to amount to the country's second coup in nine months.

The United States will "consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who impede Mali's civilian-led transition to democratic governance," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

"We stand with the people of Mali in their aspirations to achieve democracy, peace, development, and respect for human rights."The United States condemned the detentions, and added that US assistance for Mali's security forces had been suspended.

Ndaw and Ouane had headed an interim government with the aim of restoring civilian rule within 18 months after military officers ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August.