US Threatens Sanctions On Countries Supporting Regions' Accession To Russia - White House

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United States' sanctions policy implemented after several former parts of Ukraine voted by popular referenda to accede to Russia is meant to threaten measures against countries and individuals who support the regions' decisions, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We want to send a clear message to the rest of the world that those companies, those individuals and those countries that are going to stand beside Russia on this issue of illegal annexation: they will subject themselves to sanctions," Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.

The US believes the threat of sanctions will have a considerable deterrent effect, Sullivan added.

