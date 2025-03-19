Open Menu

US Threatens 'severe' Sanctions If Venezuela Refuses Migrants

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 09:30 AM

US threatens 'severe' sanctions if Venezuela refuses migrants

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday threatened new sanctions against Venezuela unless its leftist President Nicolas Maduro agrees to accept citizens deported by Washington.

US President Donald Trump over the weekend invoked rare wartime legislation to fly more than 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to El Salvador, which has offered to imprison migrants and even US citizens at a discount.

"Venezuela is obligated to accept its repatriated citizens from the US. This is not an issue for debate or negotiation. Nor does it merit any reward," Rubio wrote on X.

"Unless the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays, the US will impose new, severe and escalating sanctions," Rubio wrote.

Maduro said on Monday that he was appealing to the United Nations to protect the rights of Venezuelans.

He described the Venezuelans deported to El Salvador as "kidnapped" and said he would seek their "rescue and safe return."

The Venezuelan leader met Trump's envoy Richard Grenell shortly after the Republican returned to the White House, promising to accept deported migrants in a move seen as a shift towards pragmatic engagement with Washington.

The Trump administration, under pressure from hardline Republican lawmakers, however, quickly accused Maduro of reneging on the deal and canceled permission for US oil giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela, potentially dealing a major economic blow.

The deportations to El Salvador took place even though a US Federal judge granted a temporary suspension of the expulsion order.

Trump called for the judge to be impeached, leading to a rare rebuke of the president by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Recent Stories

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Ha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..

8 hours ago
 Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for ..

Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical In ..

Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'

9 hours ago
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania

9 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Som ..

UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President

10 hours ago
 Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

10 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

11 hours ago
 UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, ..

UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al ..

UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From World