UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Threatens Taliban With Retaliatory Actions If Violence In Afghanistan Continues

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Threatens Taliban With Retaliatory Actions if Violence in Afghanistan Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The US military called on the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to settle the disagreements through political means and threatened with retaliatory actions if the Taliban militants did not reduce the scale of violence, Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said on Saturday.

Leggett sent a two-page letter to the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, posted on Twitter. According to the US side, all parties must embark on the path of a "political solution" to the conflict, urging Afghans to sit down and start discussing the country's future.

"Reducing violence is an absolute necessity”and this is up to the leaders of all military forces” [Afghan National Security Forces] ANDSF, Taliban fighters and, yes, the Coalition.

Attacks generate attacks, while restraint produces restraint. All sides must choose restraint to prevent more killing and violence," Leggett wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban spokesman responded to the call on his social media account, saying that the path to resolution of the conflict "lies in the implementation of the agreement concluded in Doha." he also called upon Washington not to "harm the current state of things".

On February 29, the US and the Taliban inked a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which an intra-Afghan negotiation was scheduled to begin on March 10. The talks, however, failed to begin due to disagreements between Kabul and the Taliban, in particular on the subject of the prisoner exchange.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Resolution Militants Prisoner Exchange Washington Social Media Twitter Threatened Doha February March All Agreement

Recent Stories

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Rises by 474 to 28,71 ..

26 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Reaches Monthly ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime in Larg ..

29 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seism ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Joh ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.