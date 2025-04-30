US Threatens To Quit Russia-Ukraine Effort Unless 'concrete Proposals'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Tuesday that the United States would give up on mediation unless Russia and Ukraine put forward "concrete proposals," as US patience wanes on an early priority for Donald Trump.
The US president had vowed to end the war in his first 24 hours back in the White House but, as Trump celebrates 100 days in office, Rubio has suggested the administration could soon turn attention to other issues.
"We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters, in what she said was a message from Rubio.
"If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators in this process.
"
She said it would ultimately be up to Trump to decide whether to move ahead on diplomacy.
The president suggested on Tuesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin still wants to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine.
Asked in an interview with ABC television if Putin wants peace, Trump said: "I think he does."
Putin recently proposed a three-day ceasefire around Moscow's commemorations next week for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
But he has rebuffed a Ukrainian-backed US call for a 30-day ceasefire.
The United States wants "not a three-day moment so you can celebrate something else -- a complete, durable ceasefire and an end to the conflict," Bruce said.
