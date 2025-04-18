US Threatens To Withdraw From Ukraine Talks If No Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said Washington could soon exit efforts to reach a Ukraine ceasefire if it decided peace was not "doable", after meeting European and Ukrainian officials in Paris.
European powers have been seeking a seat at the table since US President Donald Trump shocked them by opening talks to end the three-year-old war with Russia.
But Trump's push to stem the fighting started by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has stumbled, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin rebuffing a complete truce.
Rubio said European officials had been "very helpful and constructive with their ideas" during talks in Paris on Thursday, which he attended with US envoy Steve Witkoff and also included top Ukrainian officials.
"We'd like them to remain engaged... I think the UK and France and Germany can help us move the ball on this and then get this closer to a resolution," he said.
But "we need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on," he told reporters at the Le Bourget airport.
"We have other priorities to focus on as well."
He said he hoped for "more definitive answers" at a new meeting including the United States, France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine in London "early next week".
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From World
-
Man Utd beat Lyon in Europa League epic, Spurs and Athletic Bilbao reach semis2 minutes ago
-
US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress2 minutes ago
-
Putin's order not to hit Ukraine energy targets has 'expired': Kremlin2 minutes ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican2 minutes ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican2 minutes ago
-
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University12 minutes ago
-
Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes1 hour ago
-
Ukraine PM to visit Washington next week for resource deal talks1 hour ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican1 hour ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican2 hours ago
-
Rubio says Europeans need to decide on Iran sanctions 'snapback'2 hours ago
-
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellations in US2 hours ago