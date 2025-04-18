US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said Washington could soon exit efforts to reach a Ukraine ceasefire if it decided peace was not "doable", after meeting European and Ukrainian officials in Paris.

European powers have been seeking a seat at the table since US President Donald Trump shocked them by opening talks to end the three-year-old war with Russia.

But Trump's push to stem the fighting started by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has stumbled, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin rebuffing a complete truce.

Rubio said European officials had been "very helpful and constructive with their ideas" during talks in Paris on Thursday, which he attended with US envoy Steve Witkoff and also included top Ukrainian officials.

"We'd like them to remain engaged... I think the UK and France and Germany can help us move the ball on this and then get this closer to a resolution," he said.

But "we need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on," he told reporters at the Le Bourget airport.

"We have other priorities to focus on as well."

He said he hoped for "more definitive answers" at a new meeting including the United States, France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine in London "early next week".