US Threats To Slap Egypt With Sanctions For Buying Russia's Su-35 Are Aggression - Moscow
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:01 PM
The US threats to slap Egypt with sanctions for buying Russia's Su-35 fighters are aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had sent a letter to Egypt's defense minister threatening sanctions if Cairo did not cancel the deal to buy Su-35s.
"This is another example of aggressive behavior. Unfortunately, this is Washington's current style," Zakharova told a briefing.