UrduPoint.com

US, Three East Mediterranean Countries Agree To Boost Energy Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US, Three East Mediterranean Countries Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States have agreed to intensify cooperation in various areas, including energy, the countries' foreign ministers said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held a virtual meeting in the 3+1 format.

"In a critical period for Europe, the United States, and the world, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the 3+1 format and decided to intensify their cooperation in the areas of energy, economy, climate action, emergency preparedness, and counter-terrorism, contributing to resilience, energy security, and interconnectivity in the region," the ministers said in a joint statement.

The ministers also expressed their support for the Negev Summit and other initiatives that promote peace in the region and also condemned the recent terrorist attacks against Israelis.

"The Ministers decided to develop a roadmap with tangible deliverables for the coming year and to set the stage for a follow-on meeting before the end of 2022," the statement read.

The 3+1 cooperation format was created in 2019 to promote peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as to support the participants' energy independence and security.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Israel Europe Independence United States Cyprus Greece 2019

Recent Stories

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria tra ..

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident: news agency

51 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

51 minutes ago
 Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

1 hour ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

1 hour ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

2 hours ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.