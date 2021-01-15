US Tightens Sanctions Against HASM Terror Group Active in Egypt - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United States designated Harakat Sawa'd Misr (HASM) as a foreign terrorist organization, a classification that boosts penalties on the previously sanctioned Islamic group that is blamed for bombings and assassinations in Egypt, the State Department said in a press release.

"Among other consequences of designations, all of HASM's ... property and interests that are within the United States or that come within the United States or that come within the possession or control of US persons, are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them," the release said on Thursday.

As a designated foreign terrorist organization, it is a Federal crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to HASM.

Previously, HASM was subjected to a less severe terrorist designation, although the release offered no explanation of differences between the two classifications, the release said.

Formed in 2015, HASM claimed responsibility for the assassination of Egyptian National Security Agency officer Ibrahim Azzazy and a September 30, 2017 attack on Myanmar's embassy in Cairo, the release also said.

In August 2019, HASM was responsible for a powerful car-bomb that exploded outside of a hospital in Cairo, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens, the release added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Treasury Department added two leaders of the group - Yahya al-Sayyid Ibrahim Musa and Alaa Ali Ali Mohammed al-Samahi - the list of as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.