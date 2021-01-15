UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tightens Sanctions Against HASM Terror Group Active In Egypt - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

US Tightens Sanctions Against HASM Terror Group Active in Egypt - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United States designated Harakat Sawa'd Misr (HASM) as a foreign terrorist organization, a classification that boosts penalties on the previously sanctioned Islamic group that is blamed for bombings and assassinations in Egypt, the State Department said in a press release.

"Among other consequences of designations, all of HASM's ... property and interests that are within the United States or that come within the United States or that come within the possession or control of US persons, are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them," the release said on Thursday.

As a designated foreign terrorist organization, it is a Federal crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to HASM.

Previously, HASM was subjected to a less severe terrorist designation, although the release offered no explanation of differences between the two classifications, the release said.

Formed in 2015, HASM claimed responsibility for the assassination of Egyptian National Security Agency officer Ibrahim Azzazy and a September 30, 2017 attack on Myanmar's embassy in Cairo, the release also said.

In August 2019, HASM was responsible for a powerful car-bomb that exploded outside of a hospital in Cairo, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens, the release added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Treasury Department added two leaders of the group - Yahya al-Sayyid Ibrahim Musa and Alaa Ali Ali Mohammed al-Samahi - the list of as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Egypt Cairo Myanmar United States August September 2017 2015 2019 All From

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

4 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

4 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

5 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

6 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.