US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezuelans Already in Mexico - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States will accept refugee resettlement referrals for qualified individuals from countries including Cuba and Venezuela who are already living in Mexico, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Today we are announcing our full support for an international multipurpose space that the Government of Mexico plans to establish in southern Mexico to offer new refugee and labor options for the most vulnerable people who are currently in Mexico. We also commit to accept refugee resettlement referrals from qualified individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who are already in Mexico," Sullivan said in a statement.

The announcement comes following a meeting between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and a US delegation earlier this week.

The efforts build on a series of legal pathway initiatives launched by US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Lopez Obrador in the last year, the statement said.

The US encourages migrants to use legal pathways instead of entrusting their lives to "dangerous smugglers and traffickers," the statement said.

The US will continue to seek removal, criminal prosecution and bans on reentry for individuals who unlawfully enter the country, the statement added.