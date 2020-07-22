UrduPoint.com
US to Acquire Up to 600Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine From Pfizer, BioNTech - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The US authorities have reached an agreement with the two pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech, to purchase up to 600 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being jointly developed, BioNTech said on Wednesday in a press release.

"Under the agreement, the U.S. government will receive 100 million doses of BNT162, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, after Pfizer successfully manufactures and obtains approval or emergency use authorization from U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA)," the press release said.

According to the company, after receiving the first 100 million doses, the US Government will pay BioNTech and Pfizer $1.95 billion. The US will be able to acquire up to an additional 500 million doses.

"Americans will receive the vaccine for free consistent with U.S. government's commitment for free access for COVID-19 vaccines," the press release added.

Pfizer and BioNTech are currently in the earlier stages of human trials. Apart from the US, the UK government signed a deal with the duo to secure 30 million doses of the vaccine should it prove to be efficient.

