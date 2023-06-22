Open Menu

US To Actively Engage India On Issues Associated With Russia, Ukraine - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

US to Actively Engage India on Issues Associated With Russia, Ukraine - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States will actively engage India on issues related to Russia and Ukraine, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We will engage actively India on issues associated with Russia and Ukraine," the US official said.

According to the US official, India is actively engaged in diversifying away from Russian military equipment, which is something that should be made clearer on Thursday during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House Narendra Modi Visit United States From

Recent Stories

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

49 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

14 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

14 hours ago
Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

14 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

14 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

14 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

15 hours ago
 NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

15 hours ago
 Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berl ..

Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berlin

15 hours ago

More Stories From World