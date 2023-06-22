US to Actively Engage India on Issues Associated With Russia, Ukraine - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States will actively engage India on issues related to Russia and Ukraine, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We will engage actively India on issues associated with Russia and Ukraine," the US official said.

According to the US official, India is actively engaged in diversifying away from Russian military equipment, which is something that should be made clearer on Thursday during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House.