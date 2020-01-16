UrduPoint.com
US To Actively Monitor Import, Export Data To Ensure China Meets Purchase Commitments

Thu 16th January 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United States will closely watch both, import and export data to make sure that China's purchase commitments are fulfilled, a senior Trump administration official told reporters after the two nations signed the Phase One trade agreement.

"We will be actively monitoring both the Chinese import data and our export data, and it will be the official statistics from both to ensure that China is meeting its purchase commitments," the official said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the Phase One trade agreement, which covers issues such as intellectual property, tariff reductions and purchasing commitments.

The agreement stipulates China will buy $32.9 billion worth of US manufactured goods this year and $44.8 billion in 2021; $12.5 billion in US agricultural goods this year and $19.5 billion in 2021; $18.5 billion in US energy products this year and $33.

9 billion in 2021; and $12.8 billion in US services this year and $25.1 billion in 2021.

The Trump administration official said the two countries will conduct regular meetings at the working level at least once a month and at the deputy and vice-ministerial level at least once a quarter. The US Trade Representative and the Chinese Vice Primer will meet every six months.

"China does have specific enforceable commitments to increase its purchases in all these various areas that i mentioned in significant amounts, and China will have to determine how it's going to make that happen," the official said.

The US-China trade war began last January, when the Trump administration announced duties on Chinese-made solar panels and washing machines. The Trump administration has since placed tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese products, while China has imposed tariffs on $185 billion worth of US goods.

