Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 08:07 PM

US to Add Several Russian Companies to Entities List - Commerce Dept.

The United States will remove nine Russian companies from its red-flag "unverified list" and place them on its stricter entity list after Moscow prevented US officials from carrying out end-use checks, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The United States will remove nine Russian companies from its red-flag "unverified list" and place them on its stricter entity list after Moscow prevented US officials from carrying out end-use checks, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by removing 9 persons from the Unverified List (UVL) and adding them to the Entity List, all under the destination of Russia. BIS has been unable to verify the bona fides of all 9 persons being removed from the UVL and added to the Entity List, due to the foreign government's prevention of timely end-use checks. BIS is also amending the EAR by removing 27 persons from the UVL, one under the destination of Pakistan and 26 under the destination of China, because BIS was able to verify their bona fides," the statement said.

