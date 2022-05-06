US to Address Any Concerns of Sweden, Finland While They Await Joining NATO - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States is certain it will be able to find ways to address any concerns Sweden and Finland might have about the period between applying for NATO membership and joining the bloc, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the US is ready to provide security guarantees to Stockholm until the country makes its final decision on joining NATO.

"We are confident that we would be able to find ways to address any concerns that either Sweden or Finland might have about the period of time between a NATO membership applications and their potential accession into the alliance," Kirby told a press briefing.

He reiterated that Washington has good partnerships with both Stockholm and Helsinki at a military level and has been conducting with them joint exercises during many years.

"We are confident, given the strong relationships that we have with Sweden and Finland, that we would be able to find ways to address any concerns they might have," Kirby added.

Sweden may apply for NATO membership later this month or in June, according to media reports. Finland may apply to join the alliance on May 12.