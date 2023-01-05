UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 10:28 PM

US to Admit 30,000 Migrants From Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti Each Month -White House

The United States will admit up to 30,000 migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti each month as a means to control the influx of migrants arriving on the US southern border, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States will admit up to 30,000 migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti each month as a means to control the influx of migrants arriving on the US southern border, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, the Biden Administration is announcing it will extend the successful Venezuela parole process and expand it to nationals of Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba. Up to 30,000 individuals per month from these four countries, who have an eligible sponsor and pass vetting and background checks, can come to the United States for a period of two years and receive work authorization," the White House said in a press release.

