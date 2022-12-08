US to Aggravate Global Tensions by Holding Another Summit for Democracy - Moscow

The second Summit for Democracy announced by the United States would only escalate current tensions in the international arena and further divide the global community into friends and foes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The second Summit for Democracy announced by the United States would only escalate current tensions in the international arena and further divide the global community into friends and foes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In late November, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US would host the Summit for Democracy from March 29-30, 2023.

"Such summits aggravate global tensions and practically draw new division lines, dividing the world into friends and foes, stigmatize countries, put some wild labels," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the idea of the summit reflected the "old neocolonialist approach" of the US toward other nations, but in a new format.

"The first event (summit for democracy) took place in December 2021 and was held on the pretext of uniting countries to protect democracy worldwide.

In reality neoliberal values were aggressively imposed as part of this process where democracy was replaced by democratism, which is the unrestricted power of the elites with formal democratic institutions," Zakharova noted.

In December 2021, the US held its inaugural Summit for Democracy with the stated goal of promoting democratic values across the globe, discussing joint efforts to fight corruption and protect human rights. The list of guests did not include China, Hungary, Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey, among a dozen countries, while including nations such as Brazil and India, which sparked criticism, with Beijing saying that the event provoked a "split and confrontation in the world."