US To Allocate $1.3Bln For Puerto Rico To Combat Climate-Related Disasters - White House

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US to Allocate $1.3Bln for Puerto Rico to Combat Climate-Related Disasters - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Biden administration will provide $1.3 billion to Puerto Rico to address future climate-related disasters, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"The administration is releasing $1.3 billion in aid allocated by Congress to Puerto Rico that can be deployed to protect against future disasters in partnership with the Puerto Rico Department of Housing," Psaki said. "The administration is also working to remove onerous restrictions put in place by the last administration in nearly $500 billion in additional funds."

In January, the White House said in a statement that the Trump administration has awarded Puerto Rico $3.

7 billion to rebuild its infrastructure that was damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Trump administration announced in September that it awarded Puerto Rico $13 billion to help rebuild the territory's electrical grid and to support its education system following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

An independent study conducted by the George Washington University Milken Institute school of Public Health concluded that Hurricane Maria caused the deaths of 2,975 people in Puerto Rico between September 2017 and February 2018.

