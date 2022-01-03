UrduPoint.com

US To Allocate $1Bln To Expand Meatpacking, Break Dominance Of Few - White House

The US government is allocating $1 billion to expand meat processing facilities to break up the dominance of a handful of companies that profit by squeezing what they pay farmers while raising prices for consumers, the White House announced on Monday

"The Biden-Harris administration will dedicate $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for expansion of independent processing capacity," the White House said in a statement.

The White House explained in the statement that due to profiteering by middle men, farmers received 39 cents of every Dollar consumers spent on beef now compared with more than 60 cents five decades ago, and 19 cents for hogs from 40 to 60 cents previously.

With four large meat-packing companies controlling 85% of the beef market, 54% of poultry and 70% of hogs, security of supply was also at stake, the statement said, citing COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions as one example of the breakdown that can be caused by too few operators in the market.

The Biden administration will channel $1 billion of funds through multiple programs aimed at expanding and diversifying meat and poultry processing capacity; increasing producer income; raising farmers' stake in processing facilities and creating stable, well-paying jobs in the industry, the statement said.

The Biden administration voiced particular concern about the pricing of beef, given the importance of that meat to American consumers.

"Right now, meatpackers have outsized power in setting the prices for beef," the statement said. "The dominance of opaque contracts and insufficient competition undermine price discovery and fairness in the independent livestock markets, which ultimately lock producers into prices that aren't the product of free and fair negotiation."

New and stronger rules will also be issued under the Packers and Stockyards Act, a law which was designed to combat abuses by meatpackers and processors but has been systematically weakened by the previous Trump administration, the statement added.

To better coordinate enforcement actions, the departments of Justice and Agriculture will launch within 30 days a portal for reporting concerns about potential violations of competition laws in the meat industry, according to the statement.

