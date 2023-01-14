US to Allocate $60Mln to Support Lebanese Army - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The United States will disburse around $60 million via a United Nations agency to support the Lebanese army, a source in Lebanon's government told Sputnik.

"The amount allocated as part of the US aid will be approximately $60 million, with the United Nations Development Programme acting as an international intermediary organization to transfer this sum to the Lebanese army," the source said.

According to the source, this sum will fund additional bonuses to Lebanese soldiers, as inflation eroded their pay by 95% � from around $800 in October 2019 to less than $50 in current exchange rates.

In June 2022, Qatar announced that it would provide $60 million in assistance for the Lebanese army.

Thanks to these funds, the military have been receiving a bonus of $100 per month since July last year, the government source said, adding that this reserve "is nearly depleted." The US support will allow to carry on with the extra payments.

The official announcement of the US disbursement of funds for the Lebanese military will follow later, the source specified.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been in a deep economic crisis, with the population experiencing shortages of fuel, medicines and other essentials. The national Currency has plummeted and lost more than 90% of its value, pushing over 70% of the population below the poverty line.