US to Allocate Additional $25Mln for Religious Freedom, Sites Protection - Trump

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The United States will allocate an additional $25 million for supporting religious freedom and efforts to protect places of worship and relics throughout the world , US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"Today, the Trump administration will dedicate an additional $25 million to protect religious freedom and religious sites and relics," Trump said during the meeting on the religious freedom in the United Nations.

The US president said the allocation of finds for such use is a "very critical initiative."

Trump also said the US businesses have gathered to form a coalition to help protect religious freedom.

The initiative will encourage the private sector to protect people of all faiths, Trump added.