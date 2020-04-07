UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Allocate Another $225Mln As Coronavirus Aid To Foreign Countries - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:44 PM

US to Allocate Another $225Mln as Coronavirus Aid to Foreign Countries - Pompeo

The United States will allocate an additional $225 million to assist countries around the world in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The United States will allocate an additional $225 million to assist countries around the world in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"Today I can confirm that we are prepared to commit an additional $225 million in health, humanitarian and economic assistance to further boost response efforts worldwide," Pompeo said at a briefing. "We do this because we are good and generous people,"

The funding comes on top of roughly $274 million already provided by the US to 64 countries amid the pandemic.

