US To Allocate Over $2Bln In Military Aid To Ukraine, European States - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved a new military aid package worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine and other European states, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing the US State Department.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit to notify Ukrainian leadership about the new military aid package, according to the report.

The new aid package is yet to be approved by the Congress, the report said. It entails the allocation of $1 billion to Ukraine and the rest to 18 other European countries that border Russia or are "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression," according to the US State Department, as cited by the news outlet. The money will go toward what the State Department calls military integration with NATO through the purchase of US-made weapons.

The new $1 billion aid package comes in addition to the $675 million military aid package for Ukraine that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced earlier in the day in Germany. That aid package included Stinger anti-aircraft systems, armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers, Mi-17 helicopters, body armor, and millions of rounds of small-arms ammunition.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.

