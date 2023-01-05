US to Allow 20,000 Refugees From Latin America, Caribbean 2023-2024 - White House

The United States will admit up to 20,000 migrant refugees from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean from 2023 to 2024, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States will admit up to 20,000 migrant refugees from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean from 2023 to 2024, the White House said on Thursday.

"The Biden-Harris Administration intends to welcome up to 20,000 refugees from Latin American and Caribbean countries during Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024, putting the United States on pace to more than triple refugee admissions from the Western Hemisphere this Fiscal Year alone," the White House said in a press release.