US To Allow 22,000 Foreigners Opportunity To Work In Non-Agricultural Jobs Starting May 25

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:10 PM

US to Allow 22,000 Foreigners Opportunity to Work in Non-Agricultural Jobs Starting May 25

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The United States will allow 22,000 foreign workers to temporarily work in non-agricultural jobs that have failed to attract US citizens starting May 25, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) have published a joint temporary final rule making available an additional 22,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural guest worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2021 to employers who are likely to suffer irreparable harm without these additional workers," DHS said in a press release.

The US administration has reserved 16,000 temporary work visas for foreigners who have worked in the United States within the last three years, the release said.

The other 6,000 temporary work visas are reserved for foreigners from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, the release said.

Businesses in the United States, especially fast-food restaurants and other low-wage paying companies, have struggled to hire from the American workforce, which has become reliant on Federal coronavirus-related unemployment benefits that provide $300 a week.

