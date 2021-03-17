UrduPoint.com
US To Allow Certain Exports To Russia Under New Restrictions - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States will continue to allow certain exports to Russia under new restrictions it imposed, including items related to aviation and space, the US Department of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Certain categories of exports and re-exports will be permitted pursuant to a partial waiver of the application of the sanctions on national security grounds that will allow exports and reexports to Russia of NS [national security] items," the statement said.

Also included in the waiver are items related to civilian flight safety, deemed exports and reexports to Russian nationals, products needed for wholly-owned US subsidiaries and other foreign subsidiaries of US companies that are located in Russia, and items in support of government space cooperation, the statement noted.

The State Department in a filing in the Federal Register said the exceptions would be valid for six months.

More Stories From World

