UrduPoint.com

US To Allow Early Release Of Federal Inmates Under 'Time Credits' Program - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US to Allow Early Release of Federal Inmates Under 'Time Credits' Program - Justice Dept.

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Department of Justice said in a press release that it is preparing to implement a program that would allow individuals serving sentences in federal prison "time credits" toward early release if they meet established criteria.

"Today, the Department of Justice announced that a new rule has been submitted to the Federal Register implementing the Time Credits program required by the First Step Act for persons incarcerated in federal facilities who committed nonviolent offenses," the release said on Thursday.

The Justice Department noted that the initiative is a requirement under the 2018 First Step Act and would affect people incarcerated in federal prisons for non-violent offenses.

The First Step Act offers eligible inmates the chance to earn ten to 15 days of time credits for every 30 days of successful participation in Evidence-Based Recidivism Reduction Programs and Productive Activities, the release said. Credits can be applied toward inmates being placed in pre-release custody, such as home confinement or residential reentry centers, it added.

The Justice Department explained that as much as a year of credit can be applied toward supervised release at the discretion of the Bureau of Prisons.

Incarcerated individuals will be able to earn time credits retroactively to December 21, 2018, the date the First Step Act became a law, and the Bureau of Prisons officials will determine eligibility, the release said.

The Bureau of Prisons already begun transferring eligible inmates out of prison into a supervised release program, residential reentry centers or home confinement, the release also said.

Implementation of the program will move on a rolling basis, beginning with the immediate release of those whose amount of time credits is more that the days they have left to serve, but also applies to those who have less than a year from release or have a supervised release term, the release added.

The final rule will be published in the Federal Register in the coming weeks when it will begin to be applied, according to the release.

Related Topics

December 2018 From

Recent Stories

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

3 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

3 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

3 hours ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

5 hours ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.