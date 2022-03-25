US to Allow Transactions to Third-Country Diplomatic Missions in Russia - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States issued a license to allow transactions to third-country diplomatic or consular missions in Russia that would ordinarily be prohibited under existing US sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"US persons are authorized to engage in all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the official business of third-country diplomatic or consular missions located in the Russian Federation that are prohibited by Executive Order (EO) 14024 or section 1(a)(iv) of E.O. 14068," the Treasury Department said in a notice.