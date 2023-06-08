US to Announce $100Mln in New Assistance for Caribbean During Harris Trip - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United States will provide $100 million in new assistance to the Caribbean region, the White House said on Thursday in a fact sheet on Vice President Kamala Harris' travel to the Bahamas.

On Thursday, Harris and Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis will host the US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting in Nassau.

"The Vice President is announcing the following new activities that address: (1) security and firearms trafficking; (2) the need for an enhanced diplomatic presence in the eastern Caribbean; (3) the crisis in Haiti; and (4) the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030). Today's announcements include more than $100 million in new assistance for the region," the fact sheet said.

To better counter arms trafficking, the US Department of Justice will also name a Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions who will be an experienced DOJ prosecutor, the fact sheet noted.

On cooperation in responding to the Haiti crisis, the Biden administration said it is providing an additional $53.7 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Haiti.

USAID also intends to provide another $10.5 million in development assistance to bolster resilience and productivity in Haiti's agriculture and livestock sector, according to the fact sheet.

In addition, Harris will announce that the Biden administration has begun the process to establish two new embassies and additional diplomatic support presence in the Eastern Caribbean.