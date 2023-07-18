US To Announce $1.3Bln in Military Aid For Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Biden administration plans to announce a new $1.3 billion package in military aid for Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two US officials.

Washington will announce its support in the coming days, according to the report.

The package will include air defenses, counter-drone systems, exploding drones, and ammunition, it added.

The United States plans to provide Kiev with Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) air defense systems and two different types of loitering munitions, the Phoenix Ghost drone made by AVEVEX, a private company in California, and the Switchblade, made by AeroVironment Inc, the report said.