US To Announce $300Mln Ukraine Aid Package On Wednesday - Official

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023

US to Announce $300Mln Ukraine Aid Package on Wednesday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States on Wednesday will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth $300 million, a US official told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We expect to announce it sometime tomorrow," the official said.

The new aid package is expected to consist mostly of additional ammunition such as Guided Multiple Launch Rockets for HIMARS launchers, media reported.

Moreover, according to reports, the United States will provide Ukraine with the military equipment from its own stockpiles through the presidential drawdown authority.

The United States has provided Ukraine with some $36 billion worth of security assistance since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.

