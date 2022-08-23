UrduPoint.com

The United States will announce an additional $3 billion in security aid for Kiev on Ukraine's independence day, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States will announce an additional $3 billion in security aid for Kiev on Ukraine's independence day, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

The new package will be spent on drones, weapons, and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for one or two years, according to the officials.

The military assistance package will be announced on Wednesday and strengthen Ukraine's medium- and long-term defense posture amid Russia's special military operation, the report said.

