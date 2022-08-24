WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States will announce an additional $3 billion in security aid for Kiev on Ukraine's independence day, the Associated Press reported.

The funds will be used to acquire drones, weapons and other military equipment but may not reach the battlefield for a period of a year or two years, the report said, citing US officials.

The military assistance package will be announced on Wednesday and seeks to strengthen Ukraine's medium- and long-term defense posture amid Russia's special military operation there, the report said.

The package will also include Western air defense capabilities and a large quantity of ammunition, other media outlets reported.

The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) of the US government has some $4.5 remaining that may be used to make up a substantial amount in the $3 billion package, the reports said.