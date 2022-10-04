UrduPoint.com

US To Announce 4 Additional HIMARS Systems In New $625Mln Aid Package For Ukraine -Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States will soon announce it will provide four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers in a new $625 million arms package for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing Biden administration officials.

Last week, the United States pledged an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new HIMARS systems, hundreds of armored and tactical vehicles, radar systems, counter-drone systems, surveillance and communications systems.

