UrduPoint.com

US To Announce $4.6Bln Investment For Submarine Production Over Next 5 Years - Official

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 01:30 AM

US to Announce $4.6Bln Investment for Submarine Production Over Next 5 Years - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United States will announce a $4.6 billion investment to produce and maintain its submarine industrial base over the next five years, a senior Biden administration official said.

"You will see as will be announced tomorrow, $4.

6 billion being advanced for production and for maintenance over the next five years in our submarine industrial base, and that would of course be from the United States," the official said during a press briefing.

Australia will also contribute to the US submarine industrial base and its contribution will be "substantial," the official added.

Related Topics

United States From Billion

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

1 hour ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.