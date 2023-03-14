US to Announce $4.6Bln Investment for Submarine Production Over Next 5 Years - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United States will announce a $4.6 billion investment to produce and maintain its submarine industrial base over the next five years, a senior Biden administration official said.

"You will see as will be announced tomorrow, $4.

6 billion being advanced for production and for maintenance over the next five years in our submarine industrial base, and that would of course be from the United States," the official said during a press briefing.

Australia will also contribute to the US submarine industrial base and its contribution will be "substantial," the official added.