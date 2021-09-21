UrduPoint.com

US To Announce Additional Commitments At COVID-19 Summit Wednesday - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 10:05 PM

US to Announce Additional Commitments at COVID-19 Summit Wednesday - Biden

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden told leaders at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States will announce additional commitments in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during a summit planned to be held the day after.

"Tomorrow, at the US-hosted Global COVID-19 Summit I'll be announcing additional commitments as we seek to advance the fight against COVID-19 and hold ourselves accountable around specific targets on three key challenges: saving lives now, vaccinating the world, and building back better," Biden said.

